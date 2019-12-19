This Popular Microbrewery In Jubilee Hills Serves Amazing In-House Beer & Food

Breweries

36 Downtown Brew Pub

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 753, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

36 downtown brewpub, which was formerly Vapour Brewpub is located at a posh locality of jubilee hills. This place is a consolidation of everything, they serve amazing food, make their own in house beer and your overall experience will be a memorable one. The place has Fun written all over it. Most of the times my stomach gets filled eating them only and by the time I reach the main course, my tummy is more than half-full. Dining in this place is much more than just having food. It’s magical. The food is needless to say every Foodie’s delight. I am glad there is such a cool place in Hyderabad. I have visited them a couple of times till now and planning many more. You should also try it out once, you will not regret it. I can vouch that it will be a fantastic experience. On my visit, we had various dishes, that made us drool, following is the list of dishes we had. Drinks:  • Green Apple Infusion  • Lovers Club  • Virgin Mojito  • Mango Queen  • Sun Brown  • 36 Sunshine Food:  • Crispy Basil Chicken  • Paneer Majestic  • Harissa Chicken  • Downtown Fries  • Mushroom Duplex  • Paneer tikka kebab  • Murgh Reshmi kebab  • Chilly Garlic Tempura prawns  • Palak Patta Chaat  • Loaded Nachos  • 36Downtown special Atta Chicken  • Chicken 65  • Non-veg oriental pizza  • Paprika Veg pizza  • Thai green curry veg  • Mutton Roganjosh  • Grilled Chicken Steak  • Greek Salad  • Caesar Salad  • Palak paneer  • Kheema pav  • Chaufa fried rice  • Blueberry Cheesecake  • Coquito Pannacotta

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

