This Popular Microbrewery In Jubilee Hills Serves Amazing In-House Beer & Food

36 downtown brewpub, which was formerly Vapour Brewpub is located at a posh locality of jubilee hills. This place is a consolidation of everything, they serve amazing food, make their own in house beer and your overall experience will be a memorable one. The place has Fun written all over it. Most of the times my stomach gets filled eating them only and by the time I reach the main course, my tummy is more than half-full. Dining in this place is much more than just having food. It’s magical. The food is needless to say every Foodie’s delight. I am glad there is such a cool place in Hyderabad. I have visited them a couple of times till now and planning many more. You should also try it out once, you will not regret it. I can vouch that it will be a fantastic experience. On my visit, we had various dishes, that made us drool, following is the list of dishes we had. Drinks: • Green Apple Infusion • Lovers Club • Virgin Mojito • Mango Queen • Sun Brown • 36 Sunshine Food: • Crispy Basil Chicken • Paneer Majestic • Harissa Chicken • Downtown Fries • Mushroom Duplex • Paneer tikka kebab • Murgh Reshmi kebab • Chilly Garlic Tempura prawns • Palak Patta Chaat • Loaded Nachos • 36Downtown special Atta Chicken • Chicken 65 • Non-veg oriental pizza • Paprika Veg pizza • Thai green curry veg • Mutton Roganjosh • Grilled Chicken Steak • Greek Salad • Caesar Salad • Palak paneer • Kheema pav • Chaufa fried rice • Blueberry Cheesecake • Coquito Pannacotta