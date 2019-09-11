Sketch, Meet New People & Immerse In Heritage: This Community Makes Art Every Weekend

No matter how hostile the weather conditions are, Urban Sketchers Hyderabad — a city chapter of a global community meets every weekend to make art. The fundamental idea of the group is to sketch on diverse locations in cities, towns, or villages they travel to.

We show the world, one drawing at a time is what Urban Sketchers stands for. It was founded by Faraaz Farshori — an award-winning artist (right from his childhood) and Ishak who spearheaded the thought of starting a Hyderabad chapter under Urban Sketchers umbrella. This art movement formed its roots on Flickr by a journalist Gabriel Campanario. This was in 2007, and 12 years later, we only see it growing stronger. How these folks function is quite straightforward — they choose a host whenever they announce a meetup, and the host seeks permissions, sends regular reminders, and learns about the historical spot in advance to help participants envision the place better.

Wondering what happens during a meetup? Allow us to fill in — you're going to meet a bunch of cool peeps at locations like Qutb Shahi Tombs, Mecca Masjid, or any location picked for that week. You sketch, share tips and techniques with other artists, and even talk about your work and expression. You choose the medium you want to sketch on. Urban Sketchers hosts workshops and fundraising sketching events. In fact, these folks sketched to bring in social awareness about Saving Murgi Chowk, and Maleka Cheruvu Lake. With the intent of bringing art out of the studio and making it as inclusive as it can for all of us to come together and sketch, Urban Sketchers is shedding light on a handful of forgotten historical spots and iconic ones. When are you joining them for an artsy weekend?