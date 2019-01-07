Explore Historical Forts, Temples & Picnic Spots Near Vemulawada

If you go a little further from River Manair, you'll wind up at Elgandal Fort which is a hillfort built during the Kakatiya era. While this was built to prevent any form of enemy incursions, it has a mosque and an eidgah on the inside. There is a tank at the entrance with minarets that supposedly oscillate when they are shaken, and we love how it's located amidst palm groves. You cannot miss this one.