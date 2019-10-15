Want To See The Real Hyderabad? Go For A Heritage Walk With These Walking Tours

The second best thing about Hyderabad, apart from the people, is food and how can there not be a food walk, right? Organised by The Hyderabad Walking Company, this three-hour walk is all about the Nizami delicacies and Hyderabadi food culture. This walking tour will cover six different eateries tucked inside Old City and you can chomp on local dishes like Paya Masala, Bheja Fry, Kebabs, and of course, chai. Interact with the chefs and get to know stories in real time. Sadly, this is not a vegetarian friendly walk.