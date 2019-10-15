What's a better way to explore the city than with a local? Yes, there are a lot of touristy places in the city, but the true essence of the city's history and culture lies in the streets where all the action happened. Want to see the real Hyderabad? Check out these walking tours that will take you around with a professional guide.
Want To See The Real Hyderabad? Go For A Heritage Walk With These Walking Tours
The City Of Pearls Walking Tour
Hosted by The Hyderabad Walking Company, this four-hour tour will take you through Old City, the most prime and historic part of Hyderabad. From Charminar to Chowmallah Palace, soak in the sweeping views of the picturesque Chudi Bazaar filled with shops and street-side stalls selling pearls and jewellery. Add ons like transport, tickets to enter monuments, and food are included.
Old City Walk
Want to gawk at traditional houses of yesteryear? This walk organised by 5 Senses Walk is for you. Go 400 years back in time, to the reign of Qutub Shahi Sultans who built the cultural legacy. Relive the Nizami era by walking past palatial mansions and mosques. Light refreshments, snacks, and tickets will be covered.
Walking Tour Of Downtown Hyderabad
This tour designed by Gabay Path Finder Excursions will take you through the everyday life of a Hyderabadi who lived in those regal times. From shopping for jewellery to fruits and walking down the route that they walked on, this four and a half hour tour will start at Hotel Shadab and end at the Chowmallah Palace.
Half Day Tour Of Hyderabad's Old City
Admire the stunning architecture, take pictures, sip Irani chai, and test your bargaining skills during this four-hour walk organized by Trip Advisor. Walk through the lanes of Old City and check out Badshahi Ashurkhana, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Chowmahalla Palace which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and shop at Laad Bazar for sparkly bangles. The tour will be wrapped up with a kadak cup of chai and we think that's the perfect way to end.
Old Hyderabad Food Walk
The second best thing about Hyderabad, apart from the people, is food and how can there not be a food walk, right? Organised by The Hyderabad Walking Company, this three-hour walk is all about the Nizami delicacies and Hyderabadi food culture. This walking tour will cover six different eateries tucked inside Old City and you can chomp on local dishes like Paya Masala, Bheja Fry, Kebabs, and of course, chai. Interact with the chefs and get to know stories in real time. Sadly, this is not a vegetarian friendly walk.
