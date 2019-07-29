Fun Things To Do, Beyond Shopping

Whether you are obsessed with gaming or just seeking an escape from the monotony, you totally should check out Smaaash, a sports arena that is located on the top most floor of Inorbit Mall. The kid inside us is super enthu as this sports entertainment spot has games like Pacman, E-claw, King of Hammer Dx, Super Bike, and many more. We don’t believe anyone’s ever too old for arcade games! If you’d like to go for something that’s off-screen, you can also compete against your friends in a bowling contest (It’s our favourite thing to do), or play a game of cricket at their multiple lanes of cricket pitch where you get bowled by the likes of Malinga and Shane Warne (virtually, of course) and if virtual reality excites you just as much as it does us, you should also try the thrilling Walk The Plank which will put you 50 feet high and on a narrow plank!

