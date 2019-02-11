Avakaya Chicken Biryani To Fried Chicken Waffles: Here's Where To Eat & Drink In Jubilee Hills

If traditional Telugu delicacies are your thing, then you cannot miss out on the South Indian Thali at Spicy Venue on Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills. We love the dal and the flavoured rice, and we cannot recommend the biryani enough. The Avakaya Chicken Biryani is for the ones who love their dishes fiery, but the Chicken Fry Pulao is the best out there because chunks of tender chicken are deep fried and added to the biryani. However, what keeps taking us back to Spicy Venue is — Apricot Delight — a custard based dish that’s made from apricot and hits the right spot. And we are telling you, if you haven’t tried this, you’ve tried nothing at all.

