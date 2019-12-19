Blend Of Both Indonesian & Telangana Cuisine In Town

Sambal is a restaurant that serves both Indonesian and Telangana cuisine food. It has both indoor and outdoor seating with warm lighting. The restaurant also offers an exclusive area for parties. We bloggers visited the restaurant for a review session. We were all welcomed with some virgin Mojito and few Indonesian mocktails such as the MMM and es Kalapa Muda. After quenching our thirst a set of soups were served one was a mushroom based and the other was a soup made out of Vegetables. The soup jamur was rich in taste and flavour of mushrooms and fresh cream and the laksa Sayuran was spicy and would be loved only by someone who is a fan of Vegetables! The session continued with different starters such as bakwan goreng wala, kulpit lumpia goreng sayuran, the terong goreng, tumis bok choy Tahu and Pachamirchi Paneer Vepudu. Each starter was tasty in its own way and the only disappointing part was that the Pachamirchi Paneer Vepudu could have been a little less spicy. After the scrumptious starters, a set of main course dishes were served and we got an opportunity to try a mix of both Indonesian and Telangana cuisine dishes namely Mie Goreng Sayuran that is flat noodles with Bokchoy tossed with garlic cabbage and other assorted Vegetables. A noodle lover will enjoy having this dish and then a few other rice items were served such Terong Baledo which is made with fried yellow rice and Vegetables. This is a must try item and we also got hands on the clay pot Gongura Pulav. It always feels good when you get to eat something Indian when you have tried the other cuisine. After a proper main course, it was time for some deserts. The desserts served were the brownie sundae, choco lava, junnu and pesan goreng ketan hitam. The chocolate deserts didn't disappoint us but the others could have been a little better. It's something that everyone won't like! A restaurant that has to be visited as it serves something special and if you are wanting to try something different.