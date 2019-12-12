Shop & Stop By At These Places To Grab A Bite

Make your own pizza, that's the concept of this place. At Pizzetto, you can choose the base of your choice, sauce, and toppings. Thin crust and pan pizza, they have four options —veg, paneer, chicken, and seafood that are well-cooked and flavorful. They bake it pretty quick and you can order sides like wedges, garlic bread, and fries to go with it. Want more? Try their pasta too. Similar to pizza, you can customise them too.

