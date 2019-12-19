This New Place In Jubilee Hills Is All About Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes

Wok to Walk is a new eatery in Jubilee Hills that reminds you of NYC-style Chinese take-out eateries, where you can custom make your food. Sounds cool, right? That's not it. The best part of this place is the open kitchen where you can witness the chef stir up a fiery storm which is pretty impressive to watch. The ambience is cheerful and bright as it's done up in the hues of red and yellow.

Allow us to get into the sweet details of the food. First, you select the base such as flat noodles or whole wheat noodles and choose a sauce (Like it spicy?) and toppings. We started our meal with dim sums and Pepper Chicken, which is not just your usual run-of-the-mill fried chicken. The succulent pieces layered in spicy sauce are accompanied with veggies making it juice (If you love spicy food, this is the perfect choice for you).

We moved on to Whole Wheat Noodles in Szechuan Sauce, Udon Noodles in Kolkata Bean Sauce and Szechuan Chicken Noodles. The whole wheat noodles were every bit spicy as promised while the Udon noodles in Kolkata Bean Sauce have the right amount of spice and flavoured. If you like your food to be tangy and zesty, these would be the best choices. The Schezuan chicken noodles are loaded with juicy pieces of chicken (however, they're a tad bit chewy) and topped with crunchy onions. The best part is that all the noodles were served in takeout boxes and come with a fine mix of veggies like tofu, broccoli, and jalapenos (like whaaaat)!

You can pair your food with cold-pressed juices from Raw Pressery or go for lemonade and brownie shakes. Also, the portions are incredibly good, and two of you can easily share the main course. Go wok it, now!