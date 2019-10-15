This Cafe Is A One Stop Desitation For All Coffee Manics

While 450bucks for a “Kopi Luwak” grabbed the attention of coffee maniacs towards Ironhill Cafe initially at the former location, it’s the ambience with extended menu and coffee experience now that turned captivating at the newly relocated place in the streets of Madhapur. Well Managed to bring calmness amidst buzzing zone with greens around, shack style seating & a little bit of Santorini details. They got pre-curated coffee’s that suites your mood otherwise customize your cup of coffee with the available coffee blends Guatemala Highland, Kopi luwak, Karamana, Honduras from Coorg, Indonesia, Chikmangulur, Honduras respectively and the manual brew style that interests you. With Fitness centres, corporates in a kilometre radius, seem like the food menu was carefully curated that includes detox beverages, breakfasts platters, pancakes, waffles, continental/Italian/Indian bowls & more along with quick bites to pair with their USP coffees. Overall a place where you can laze around with a good cup of coffee and food.