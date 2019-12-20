Need Daily Rejuvenation? Head To This Yoga Studio In Himayatnagar

Yoga is so much more than just a fitness regime – it is known to provide mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being as well. But if you are looking to mix some thrill and fun into a regular yoga regime, Yoga Tattva is the perfect place to go to. They offer integrated yoga classes using different styles of yoga such as Hatha yoga, Iyengar yoga, aerial yoga.

The studio has a large hall with wooden floors and is fully-equipped with every prop and accessory employed in the teaching of the mentioned yoga styles. For one month, one needs to pay INR 2,500, quarterly INR 6,500 and the yearly cost is INR 24,000. There are a total of four yoga trainers and the classes are divided into six sessions (6 am to 7 am, 7 am to 8 am, 8 am to 9 am, 10.30 am to 11.30 am, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm). So, ready to do some flexible moves?