Try Out Authentic Nizami Dishes At This Popular Restaurant In Banjara Hills

Zaiqa-E-Hyderabad is one of the finest dining restaurants in Hyderabad. I have ordered their Shikampuri as a starter. It just melted in the mouth and tasted heavenly. A true Nizami dish! Being a biryani lover, I had a chicken dum biryani. The quantity and taste were just awesome. Those who don't like much spicy can go for this. The biryani is served with Mirch Ka Salan and Raitha. Going to drinks, I ordered Victoria and minty lemonade. Overall, the place is pretty chill with good food and drinks.