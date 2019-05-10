Pamper Your Palates At These 10 Luxury Restaurants In The City

img-gallery-featured

In a choice between pleasing the palate or the pocket, sometimes you must pamper the former. Allow us to make that choice easier with our list of the most luxurious restaurants in the city.

West View Bar & Grill

West View is a meat lover’s delight. The best international grill room in Kolkata, it offers the finest and freshest cuts of meats, poultry, seafood and vegetable, served in fusion styles. The fine pairing of wine and cheese here along with great views make this place an ideal choice for a special evening.

Must Try: Grilled English Vegetables with Arugula and Melted Talleggio Braised Scallops with Mirin dressing and wild rice salad.

Fast Food Restaurants

West View Bar & Grill - ITC Sonar

4.4

ITC Sonar, JBS Haldane Avenue, Tangra, Kolkata,

image-map-default

Baan Thai

Baan Thai has all the ambience of a fine dining restaurant in Thailand. You will love the tastefully done interiors with hand carved statues, wooden masks and artefacts, as well as a life-sized Buddha statue welcoming you at the entrance. The ingredients are sourced directly from the country of origin, so that you can enjoy an authentic Thai culinary experience coupled with unparalleled hospitality.

Must Try: Baan Thai Kaeng Luang (Chef’s Special Homemade Thai Yellow Curry)

Fine Dining

Baan Thai - The Oberoi Grand

4.5

The Oberoi Grand, 15, Chowringee Road, Taltala, Kolkata

image-map-default

Cal 27

The best part about this place is that it is open 24 hours. Cal 27 is famous for its lavish Sunday brunches with champagne, global menu and relaxed poolside ambience. Take a table near the giant glass windows overlooking the gorgeous swimming pool lined with bright yellow lounge chairs and umbrellas. A perfect place for fueling up, be it a quick snack or a leisurely meal.

Must Try: Chicken Bunny Chow (a South African street food),

Fine Dining

Cal 27 - Taj Bengal

4.7

Taj Bengal, 34-B, Belvedere Road, Alipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

La Cucina

If Italian food is bae, then La Cucina is where you should be. This restaurant offers the perfect setting to enjoy a lovely brunch with your better half surrounded by soft lights and soulful music. Add to that love affair - delectable cuisines and a sumptuous spread.

Must Try: Bekti Crosta Di Sale (fresh baby bekti filled with herbs, encrusted in salt and baked to perfection).

Fine Dining

La Cucina - Hyatt Regency

4.4

Hyatt Regency, JA-1, Sector 3, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default

Seasonal Tastes

Enjoy experimenting with your food? Then Seasonal Taste should be right up your alley. With an altering menu for their brunches, they have a different dish assortment for each week. Dandelion yellow, peony pink and grass green colours lend this place a happy vibe. Food with a view? You got it! Located on the tenth floor, Seasonal Tastes pairs flawless flavors with an interactive dining experience.

Must Try: Gooey Double (hazelnut brownie with dark chocolate truffle).

Fine Dining

Seasonal Tastes - The Westin

4.4

The Westin, Plot CBD-2, Action Area 2, Rajarhat, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Legacy Grill

Say hello to a feast of grilled food! The Legacy Grill takes it one step further with live grill counters. Treat your palate to the delicious flavour of smoked meat with a menu that is packed with special grilled dishes from all around the world.

Must Try: Grilled Tenderloin and Lobster Thermidor.

Fine Dining

The Legacy Grill - The Lalit Great Eastern

4.0

The Lalit Great Eastern, 1/2/3, Old Court House Street, Bow Barracks, Kolkata

image-map-default

Threesixtythree

Pamper yourself with a lavish Sunday brunch at the very fashionable Threesixtythree. Indulge in specially curated world cuisines that include European, Asian, Indian and Japanese. Enjoy pizzas cooked live in a wood fired oven, handcrafted single origin chocolate desserts and cold pressed juices. Let their specialist Japanese chef present you with live sushi, sashimi and a handpicked Japanese menu, complemented by uninterrupted views of the pool and palm trees in the central courtyard.

Must Try: Crab Meat Salad (on the all new wellness menu).

Fine Dining

ThreeSixtyThree - The Oberoi Grand

4.4

The Oberoi Grand, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, New Market Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Bridge

True to its name, it does successfully bridge the gap between hunger pangs and its utmost satisfaction. Their specialties include a live counter for starters, huge variety of salads and soups, a chaat counter, multi-cuisine main course spread and a dozen of sinful desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Also popular for its immense collection of whiskeys, and famous brands of champagne and wines from all around the world.

Must Try: The Bridge Mixed Grill Sizzler.

Fine Dining

The Bridge - The Park

4.4

The Park, 17, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

Studio – The Pan-Asian Galerie

Kolkata’s hub for live acts, eclectic eats and flamboyant cocktails. Authentic Asian food lovers, this is where you need to be. Studio has a variety of Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese delicacies that are sure to keep you coming back for more.

Must Try: Mie Goreng (sambal tomato spiced stir fried noodles) and Char Siu (fish fillets barbequed in Chinese style).

Fine Dining

Studio - The Pan-Asian Galerie - Novotel

4.3

Novotel, CF-11, Action Area 1, Newtown, Kolkata

image-map-default

Saffron

Ideal for a romantic first date or an evening of celebration, Saffron is the harmonious blend of the east and the west - a modern pan Indian restaurant with a tastefully cosmic ambient decor. Infusing the flavours of indigenous Indian cuisine with modern ingredients, the dishes served here are quite palate-pleasing, not too heavy on the stomach or even the pockets.

Must Try: Prawn Malai Curry and Cheese Truffle Baby Kulchas.

Casual Dining

Saffron - The Park

4.3

The Park, 17, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default