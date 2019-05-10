Pamper Your Palates At These 10 Luxury Restaurants In The City

West View is a meat lover’s delight. The best international grill room in Kolkata, it offers the finest and freshest cuts of meats, poultry, seafood and vegetable, served in fusion styles. The fine pairing of wine and cheese here along with great views make this place an ideal choice for a special evening.

Must Try: Grilled English Vegetables with Arugula and Melted Talleggio Braised Scallops with Mirin dressing and wild rice salad.