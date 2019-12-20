Go On A Gourmet Food Trail With This Home Baker's Yummy Treats

Heard of or ever been to the now-closed iconic Taaja's restaurant in the city? If you have, then you would know that the restaurant was famous for serving different cuisines from across the world. The restaurant may have closed down but Bibi and Biswajit Sarkar's (owners of Taaja's) daughter Bijoyini Sarkar has sure kept the legacy going with her own venture called 3B's Gourmet Food.

Bijoyini has obviously been exposed to food since birth, thanks to her family. By the time she reached her teens, Bijoyini had already started cooking and baking at home. 3B's Gourmet Food does all kinds of cuisines from Thai and Mexican to Spanish and Greek as well as a wide selection of desserts and bakes. Choose from savoury quiches, pasta, goulash, lavash, empanadas and pies as well as homemade chocolate, cookies, cakes, tarts, cupcakes, cheesecakes, Tiramisu and brownies. We'd totally recommend the Bacon and Spinach Quiche as well as the French Quiche priced at INR 550. Vegetarians must try the one with corn and mushroom filling.

Best part? Bijoyini makes alcohol-infused desserts too! We tried a chocolate cake infused with whiskey and a Lime and Gin Cheesecake - they were so good that we wanted to have more of it! You must also try the lemon meringue pie. Health freak? Then, go for the energy bars, oats cookies and low-fat desserts. She also does keto-friendly meals if that's what you prefer.

Prices start at INR 50 and go up to INR 2,000 depending on what your order. She takes orders via WhatsApp and you can pay in advance or at the time of delivery.