An Aesthetic Cafe In Town With A Pocket Friendly Menu

In the 21st century we need to recycle things rather we should. In the forest of concrete, I have found this artistic and pocket-friendly cafe. Basically, they have turned a shipping container into a cafe also everything is recycled. Canister cafe is situated near Amp Vaisakhi, Saltlake sector 2. Recently I visited with my friends. So I tried - 🔹Chicken tandoor pizza - Pizza topped with tandoori chicken's chunk and loaded with cheese. Tasted so good. Highly recommended 🔹Mixed sauce smashed peas pasta - This tasted good 🔹Cheese chicken pan fried momo - It came like a tower. Juicy momo loaded with thick gravy. Highly recommended 🔹Egg wrap Kathi Kebab - One of my favourite dish from here. Kebabs were wrapped in egg omellet . Highly recommended 🔹Spaghetti with chicken sashlik - It was good in taste We Sipped: Virgin mojito Mango lemon punch Blue lagoon Black current smoothie -Every beverage was soothing and perfectly blended. My overall experience was good and would love to recommend you guys to visit the place as soon as possible.