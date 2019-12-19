In the 21st century we need to recycle things rather we should. In the forest of concrete, I have found this artistic and pocket-friendly cafe. Basically, they have turned a shipping container into a cafe also everything is recycled. Canister cafe is situated near Amp Vaisakhi, Saltlake sector 2. Recently I visited with my friends. So I tried - 🔹Chicken tandoor pizza - Pizza topped with tandoori chicken's chunk and loaded with cheese. Tasted so good. Highly recommended 🔹Mixed sauce smashed peas pasta - This tasted good 🔹Cheese chicken pan fried momo - It came like a tower. Juicy momo loaded with thick gravy. Highly recommended 🔹Egg wrap Kathi Kebab - One of my favourite dish from here. Kebabs were wrapped in egg omellet . Highly recommended 🔹Spaghetti with chicken sashlik - It was good in taste We Sipped: Virgin mojito Mango lemon punch Blue lagoon Black current smoothie -Every beverage was soothing and perfectly blended. My overall experience was good and would love to recommend you guys to visit the place as soon as possible.
An Aesthetic Cafe In Town With A Pocket Friendly Menu
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids
Also On The Canister Cafe
Comments (0)