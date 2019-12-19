Tired Of The Regular Blouse Designs? Hit Up This Brand For Some Innovative Ones

Antara does customised apparel mainly focusing on blouses with innovative designs printed on them. Shweta Ojha, the owner, does all the designing herself. She also makes kurtis, frocks, long dresses and tops but the blouses are a standout. She does shirts and kurtas for kids as well and has tried her hand at ponchos too!

All the apparel is made mostly in cotton satin and mixed silk. The brand also uses brocade, bandhej and ikat depending on the designs. Select from the design options Shweta has or get your own design printed on the apparel – the choice is yours. You have complete freedom to choose your own fabric, colour combination and design.

Watch out for their collection of blouses. There’s one which has a birdhouse machine-embroidered on it. It’s one of their bestsellers. Another popular one has the Ganga ghat in Banaras hand-painted on it! Love barf gola? Antara has a blouse with that design too! We also loved the one that illustrates flowers in full bloom with a bee hovering over them and a sun on the right side of the blouse indicating that spring has arrived. The entire design is hand-embroidered.

Besides the blouses, we loved this blue long dress that has a woman playing the sitar embroidered on it. And if you’re a Tom & Jerry fan like us, then you’ll love their blue top with the cartoon characters painted on it.

Antara is based in Baroda in Gujarat but delivers all over Kolkata and also ships their products abroad to countries like Dubai, Malaysia, USA and Canada.