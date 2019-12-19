Oldie But Goldie: Head To This Oldest Tangra Restaurant For A Taste Of China In Kolkata

The thriving Chinese community in Kolkata, an integral part of the fabric of our city has been giving us a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine for decades now. Hidden between the narrow alleys of Tangra is Kolkata’s very own and India’s only existing Chinatown. Peppered with some of the oldest and largest restaurants serving the popular ‘Calcutta-Tangra Style Chinese’. One such gem that should to be on your must-visit list is, Beijing.

Beijing has some interesting and unusual dishes based on Ms Liu’s (famously known as the Queen of Tangra) secret recipes, like Thai Chicken, Fried Meatballs and Peking Chicken with Hoisin Sauce. Whatever you do, don’t miss out on the Special Duck Roast, it’s beyond heavenly. The food here is a delightful collision of Indian and Chinese flavours, calculated to appeal to the Indian palate. From delicious spring button mushrooms, chicken dumplings, cantonese chicken to peking phoenix emperor prawns, szechwan duck, chicken in black bean sauce and chilli crab claws, Beijing will have you coming back for more.



Ambience is like a typically old Chinese restaurant with a large seating capacity. Although expansive the cozy cove seating arrangement will give you the required privacy. Not very fancy in terms of decor but who cares about fancy lights and furniture when you have toothsome Chinese fare to devour.

