Take A Break And Help Nurture Local Biodiversity At The Belun Eco Village

It is a relatively isolated place but there's much to do here for nature lovers. Visit the nearby Shibai river - during monsoons, it floods the banks and creates an endless stretch of marshland. And when the water recedes, several species of birds, mammals and butterflies make this marshland their home. The guys who run Belun have set up a Nature Interpretation Center on the banks of the river so you can sit with your binoculars and spot various birds and wild cats. They have also created a small forestland on the river bank which supports more than 600 species of local fauna starting from insects and birds to reptiles and mammals. You can also go water rafting or on guided bird and butterfly watching tours, village walks, and angling. You can pack for a picnic by the riverside, or go on a night trail spotting jackals, foxes, civets, and owls. They also organise campfires, nature orientation camps and photography workshops.

Choose from four triple bedrooms for guests with attached western bathrooms and all modern amenities for INR 2,250 per adult per day and INR 1,450 (for children between 5 to 10 years). The price includes food, lodging and selected activities. Children below 5 years get complimentary stay.