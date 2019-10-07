Get Adventurous With New Ice Cream Trends In The City

Haagen Dazs is a brand that needs no introduction. The frozen delicacies served here are as much a treat for the eyes as they are for the palate. You must try The Chocolate Bomb. A big chocolate ball filled with four scoops of different ice cream combinations, topped with choco brownie, whipped cream, butterscotch chips & seasonal fruits. You really have to stop yourself from salivating too hard while you pour hot chocolate fondue (served with the ice-cream) from the top to melt the chocolate ball.