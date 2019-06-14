Temperatures in the city are soaring and we’re left all hot and bothered. Thankfully though, there’s ice cream! And by ice cream, we don’t mean those synthetic tasting, congealed vegetable fat nasties that are sold in supermarkets. We mean real, good ice cream churned out of milk, and made with natural ingredients. Old and new ice cream points are serving up scoops, sundaes, sorbets and cones. And we suggest you get in line if you want to breeze through summer. LBB suggests that you keep cool and try these ice cream parlours in Bangalore.
10 Reasons Why You'll Scream For Some Ice Cream
Corner House
Bangalore’s favourite dessert hangout also does a range of ice creams. Scoop up classic flavours like Vanilla Chocolate Chip, Rum & Raisin, Fig & Honey, Black Currant and Butterscotch and you won’t even notice the summer heat. They even have a green campaign going on where you can bring your own bowl.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Richie Rich
One of Bangalore’s old-time ice cream parlours, Richie Rich is legendary for its sundaes. Try their popular Elvis Presley that’s topped with fresh fruits or, even, their Chocolate Fudge.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Naturals
The popular Mumbai brand has made its mark in Bangalore since it set up shop a few years ago. Their lineup of creamy ice creams include customer favourites like roasted almond, walnut, mango and custard apple. Do look out for their seasonal and festival specials, like the Malai Khurma they have for Eid, they are worth a try. Or summer specials such as the Strawberries and Cream, or the Alphonso (we recommend you lug a tub back home just for yourself).
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Cream Stone
For patrons, this place bags top spot in rankings of the best ice cream joint. Yes, it is set in (cream) stone, they say. On a trip here, do try fan favourites like Choco Almond Fudge, Tiramisu and a chocoholic’s favourite – Willy Wonka, that’s made with scoops of chocolate ice cream, choco chips, pastry and fudge (sounds like the chocolate factory in itself).
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Redberrys
Handcrafted Italian ice cream is what Redberrys specialises in. You can try their Bramhins Coffee (this is South Bangalore after all), French Vanilla, and Mango Sorbet versions. They will make you berry, berry happy!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Artinci
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Lakeview Milk Bar
First started in the 1930s, Lakeview’s legacy is well-known to old and new Bangaloreans. While their menu has come to include a range of short eats, they have always been known to satisfy ice cream cravings the best. Don’t go away without trying their Peaches with Ice Cream and Cream, and their Sizzling Brownie.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Gelato Italiano
Grab a waffle cone, at one of their many outlets, and fill it up with scoops of their fresh gelatos. On the must try list are Swiss Chocolate, Fer Rocher, Yogurt Wild Berry, New York Cheesecake, and Madagascar Fine Chocolate.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Pabrai’s Fresh & Naturelle Ice Creams
One of Kolkata’s most well-known ice cream brands, Pabrai’s serves up a range of natural ice creams. Do try their invention, the Nalen Gur, that’s made with date palm jaggery. Others that will hit your sweet spot are the rose, paan, orange and basil, jackfruit flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Art of Delight
When you’ve had your fill of their other desserts, set your sights on their flavour-loaded ice cream section. They do sorbets, fruity, and exotic flavours. And showcase them superbly in their sundaes. Pick any from a lineup that includes Oreo Mocha, Lychee, Caramel Cheesecake, and Deep Fried Snickers and you won’t go wrong.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Milano Ice Cream
Extra Dark Chocolate (that totally lives up to its name with its generous helpings of cacao), the alcohol flavoured Whiskey Irish Creme, and the Strawberry Cheesecake are all must trys here. The low on sugar, but high on flavour Avocado gelato too is a winner. And for summers there’s a range of sorbets that you’d love to lap up.For more details on Milano’s gelatos, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Comments (0)