This Cozy Eatery In Jadavpur Is Great For Those Endless Adda Sessions

Go to Calcutta Bistro, a hidden gem, our city’s best-kept secret for unbelievably delicious Calcutta-style Chinese that doesn’t break the bank. Located behind the Jadavpur petrol pump, this no-frills family restaurant has been quietly dishing out quality food for nearly a decade now. Massively popular with the Jadavpur college crowd because of its pocket-friendliness. The food is well-priced, comes in generous portions, plus there are special discounts if you are a student. Flash your student ID here and save a few bucks from your pocket money without compromising on your food cravings. What could be better than that? If your workplace is in Jadavpur, save yourself the hassle of carrying lunch boxes on busy days. Calcutta Bistro also offers executive lunch or dinner packs that make for a good value meal.

Whet your appetite with the Caribbean drumsticks, hottest (pun intended) selling item here. The stir fried chicken and broccoli too is quite impressive as a starter. For mains, try the drunken noodles, paired with either kung pao chicken or the three alarm fire cracker chicken. The menu also packs in an elaborate Indian spread, more-or-less bankable, but Chinese is definitely their forte.