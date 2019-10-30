Share A Bike, And Save The Earth One Ride At A Time With This Eco-Friendly Rental Service

We often think of working on environment friendly solutions when it comes to transport, such as shared mobility or even electric vehicles. Dabadigo, a Kolkata-based company, is helping to achieve this objective with genuine intentions.

Dabadigo is an electric scooter rental service, which is perfect for our short commutes. Want to reach quickly to a point where you are supposed to meet your friends? Forget about the crowded buses and rashly driven autos. Rent an e-scooter from here and you will never be late for your plans again!

You can get the two-wheelers by the hour and they are absolutely zero emission. Wondering how much they will cost? It's INR 45 for an hour. They have got your safety covered too, because their service comes with a comprehensive insurance. The scooters can run up to 60kms when fully charged.

Locals can avail an e-scooter with any one of their IDs, such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card or Driving Licence. Anyone above the age of 18 and with a Paytm account can rent their scooters, and you don't even need a licence to ride these scooters.