A Spic-N-Span Irish Setup, This Pub Is A Place To Make Merry

Want to let loose and get the feel of uber-cool fun? The Irish House - one of the classiest pubs in the city that’s always trending and of course for all the good reasons - is the place for you.

Funky, loud and fun - these are the three words that best describe The Irish House. This 90-cover gastropub is known to be one of the most coveted hangouts among city’s youngsters. With beer off the tap, ritzy pub grub, exotic cocktails, and an in-house DJ, things get really happening around here every evening. The rustic wooden décor, quirky posters on the walls, leather upholstered wooden chairs, dimmed lights and a horse-shoe bar counter – making it a rough and sporty ambience.



Coming down to the menu, it has everything from sandwiches and pastas to Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries, crispy chicken wings, and shrimp popcorn to go with classic cocktails, like their signature Irish Trash Can and classic Long Island Ice Tea. The Irish fish and chips along with a beer-can grilled chicken – served with roasted potato and some greens – are good picks too.

For the burger lovers, the Irish House Burger, which is pounded with a beefy patty and topped with melted cheddar, jalapeno cheese sauce, caramelised onions and a sunny side up, is a must-try. You can also try their Steak and Kidney pie, a house speciality. Though they don’t have many options on their dessert menu, you can simply satiate your sweet tooth with the dual chocolate torte which is a pool of chocolate. The Irish Riverdance – loaded with crumble brownies, vanilla ice-cream, chocolates, and many more goodies, is another good option to satisfy your dessert cravings.