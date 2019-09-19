It's A Meaty-Fishy Affair: Hit Up Mae Kong To Binge On A New Spread Of Oriental Faves

The clue's in the name on what all you can binge on here. Six different countries and one ritzy restaurant - when you are up for exploring River Mekong's plenitude, you have to head over to Kenilworth. The lengthy vegetarian menu could already match up the musings of Confucius, but we are certainly not complaining with new additions of non veg extending it.

Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, China and Myanmar - the best of orient makes the spread. The deep red interiors with hints of gold and vintage decor accessories that sings of an Oriental influence, will get you half way to the East, and the rest you can complete with their hargao, dumplings, rice bowls and spring rolls. Best bets are prawn hargao, the refreshingly tasty chive dumplings, tender and tangy pork Rendang that goes best with jasmine rice. For a visit next, remember to try the miso tofu bao and Mapo chicken with burnt garlic rice.