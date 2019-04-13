Eat, Play, Love: List Of Child-Friendly Restaurants In The City

Colourful, bright, quirky and cosy, this place sings of happy cheerfulness that’ll definitely appeal to the old and young alike. Cafe ICanFlyy, run by special needs individuals is a colourful 50-seater space with indoor, outdoor seating and free WiFi. So whether it is work or catching up with friends, you can do it all while your kids run amok. A ball pool, a big doll house and a wall climbing section, there is a seperate play area to keep your tiny ones hooked while you chill on a bird’s nest swing with a mojito in hand. And if you have the company of slightly older kids, then there’s a rack of new board games to keep them entertained. An entire wall is stocked with goodies ranging from chocolates to cookies to cute knick knacks (like kettles, gift tags, handmade envelopes and storage boxes). We don’t know about your kids but this cafe will definitely having you coming back for more.



Cost for two: INR 600.