Planning to step out for a meal with the kids and wracking your brains to find the perfect fit? Here is a list of restaurants that make for child-friendly spaces – ensuring, both you and the little ones have a good time and a great meal. So place this list under a fridge magnet and start ticking them off one by one.
Restaurants Around Town That Love Your Tyke As Much As You Do
Fisherman’s Wharf, Sarjapur
Though there are two outlets of this restaurant, it is the Sarjapur one you want to be heading to. Right after the ample car parking is a massive, outdoor play area, complete with swings, slides and sand. This play area is security manned and so safety is on high priority. Choose one of the tables in the large verandah and you can watch the little ones play while you sip on your drink from the Margherita Bar and chow down on some Pork Sorpotel and pao. Children will love the sannas, neer dosas and the selection of gravies to go with it; that is if you can get them out of the play area.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Smoke House Deli
Having trouble keeping your little one rooted to the seat? No such problem at Smoke House Deli. Each child gets a dedicated, beautifully-designed activity-cum-sticker-menu book titled Celebrating Childhood. Not only can they personalise the book with their names, but they can also order their meal by sticking together various components for pasta, sandwiches, drinks and desserts. Cheese Bombs, Make Your Own Salad and mini-sized, Margherita pizzas anyone? Now, how’s that for keeping the little bubs entertained and well-fed?
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Teppan
This is one place that both kids and adults will like. The teppanyaki here is quite the riot, especially when the chef mans the table. From juggling spice bottles to frying an egg in the shape of your name to some hilarious jokes, the chef here is quite the delight. In fact, once your meal is served and the kids are done with theirs, the staff, when free, even takes them about the restaurant and entertains them with some simple jugglery and magic tricks. While you indulge in sushi and sashimi, your children will love the fried rice, meats and vegetables off the teppanyaki.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Rogue Elephant
A lovely outdoor restaurant that has a large open space dotted with wooden antiques. While you dine under the large umbrellas, seated on wooden chairs, reminiscent of grandma’s home, the kids can walk about the space and even play a small game of catch, while they wait for their meal. Though there is no exclusive kids menu, Arun (the owner) is always happy to tweak a meal for a small tummy. Some favourites are the Rice and Mutton Curry, the pasta and the tea time treats of carrot cake with ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Krazzy Folds
Their quirky interiors include two walls covered with bric-a-brac from yesteryears. From dial pads of old phones to locks, keys, cycle handles and much more, all mounted on the eatery’s walls. Kids can have a great time trying to recognise things off the wall. That done, wavy mirrors will keep them entertained a while too. The menu has some great options for kids such as the Mushroom, Cheese and Corn Bake on Garlic Bread and the Apple and Cheese Sandwich.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Happy Belly Bakes
Known for their all-day brekkie, hot chocolate shots, and an array for desserts, Happy Belly Bakes is perfect for your little ones to explore and delight over. There's a dedicated play area for them to run around and play. Plus, the interiors of the cafe are super colourful, so they will have a good time here!
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Hard Rock Café
Ideal for an afternoon meal with the family, Hard Rock Café has a large space for you and the family. What will instantly keep the children hooked are the walls with scores of music memorabilia. Add to that the waiters with their several badges pinned to their uniforms. Kids often spend a while asking them for explanations. As soon as the children are seated, there materialises some crayons and a colouring book. The staff help families customise meals for the little ones. Of course, the HRC shop on the premises is another great place for kids to pick up some T-shirts, mugs, stuffed toys and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Chili’s Grill and Bar Restaurant
Chili’s in Indiranagar is the third outlet of this brand in the city and welcomes its small patrons with arms wide open. Families can sit in a special seating area giving kids ample space to move about, while remaining in viewing distance of their parents. Kids can choose from an exclusive menu that includes the likes of mini burgers, corn dogs, mini pizzas and Tex Mex fare. And an offering that will have parents smile – a Kids Eat Free promotion, where their meal comes free with an adult meal. This promotion is applicable between Monday and Thursday.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
The Village
Here is a place that will keep your little ones wide-eyed with amusement. You are welcomed with a dhol-playing dancer into the vegetarian buffet restaurant. The whole restaurant is divided into several interesting zones such as the Babloo ki Ghoshala, Police Taani, The Billoo Barber section and more. You stand in Central Jail for your rotis, at the Hungry Eyes Chowmein Center for Indian Chinese and at the Mishtaan Bhandar for desserts. Garam Chai comes courtesy a cyclewallah pedalling around the place. And be ready for impromptu bhangra dances, puppet shows, the village astrologer sitting under a tree reading your fortune, and even some silent black and white movies playing at the Imperial Talkies!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)