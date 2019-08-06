Restaurants Around Town That Love Your Tyke As Much As You Do

Though there are two outlets of this restaurant, it is the Sarjapur one you want to be heading to. Right after the ample car parking is a massive, outdoor play area, complete with swings, slides and sand. This play area is security manned and so safety is on high priority. Choose one of the tables in the large verandah and you can watch the little ones play while you sip on your drink from the Margherita Bar and chow down on some Pork Sorpotel and pao. Children will love the sannas, neer dosas and the selection of gravies to go with it; that is if you can get them out of the play area.