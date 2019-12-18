Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
New Alipore
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Alipore
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Accessories
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Studio Moda
Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Subway
Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Boutiques
Boutiques
Namah
This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Salons
Salons
Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cocoa Bakery
This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Gyms
Gyms
TFF - The Fitness Factory
Shoutout To New Aliporeans: No More Travelling Long Distances For Your Weekly Zumba Dose
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fries Before Guys
We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Shake Factory
Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
American Cave
We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Boutiques
Boutiques
Earthwear
This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes
Alipore
Gyms
Gyms
Kyogi Wellness
Yin, Hatha, Aerial Or Iyengar: This Yoga Wellness Centre Has Something For Everyone
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Yasawi
Snazz Up Your Casual Look With This Brand's Smart Indo-Western and Ethnic Wears
Chetla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Love Room
For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Petal Crafts
Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Toto
Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Label Ishana
Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Gyms
Gyms
Jumpin Gymnastics
Nail The Cartwheel Or Perfect The Balance Beam: Sign Your Kids Up At This Gymnastic Centre To Ace These Moves
Alipore
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe HQ
Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Tailors
Tailors
Hello Tailor
Online Tailoring Service Hello Tailor Will Deliver Clothes To Your Door
Kalighat
Salons
Salons
Namrata's Makeup Studio
Not Just Make-Up Services, This Studio Also Offers A Two-Month Course On Make-Up
Kalighat
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Music Kafe
Attention Musicians! Head To This Store For All Your Musical Instrument Needs
Tollygunge
Other
Other
Rabindra Sarovar Metro Station
Not Just Vanilla: This Chaiwalla's Chocolate Tea Has Us Drooling
Kalighat
Florists
Florists
Felora
Make Sure Your Wedding Is Pinterest Worthy Thanks To Decor From This Florist In Alipore
Alipore
Other
Other
Hulladek Recycling
This Start-Up Lets You Dispose Off Your Old Cellphones And Laptops Responsibly
Tollygunge
Gyms
Gyms
Rush Fitness
Bye-Bye Cheat Days, This Gym Is Giving A Flat 40% Discount
Kalighat
Gyms
Gyms
Endorphins - Corrective Exercise Studio
Not Just A Gym: Why You Need To Sign Up For A Fitness Overhaul At Endorphins
Alipore
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Surokar
This Iconic Store Is Where Even Manna Dey Took His Harmonium From
Kalighat
Have a great recommendation for
New Alipore?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE