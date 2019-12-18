New Alipore

Clothing Stores
image - Studio Moda
Clothing Stores

Studio Moda

Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subway
Fast Food Restaurants

Subway

Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Boutiques
image - Namah
Boutiques

Namah

This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
image - Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Salons
image - Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Salons

Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon

Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Bakeries
image - Cocoa Bakery
Bakeries

Cocoa Bakery

This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Gyms
image - TFF - The Fitness Factory
Gyms

TFF - The Fitness Factory

Shoutout To New Aliporeans: No More Travelling Long Distances For Your Weekly Zumba Dose
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Before Guys
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Before Guys

We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Shake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Shake Factory

Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Cafes
image - American Cave
Cafes

American Cave

We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Boutiques
image - Earthwear
Boutiques

Earthwear

This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes
Alipore
Gyms
image - Kyogi Wellness
Gyms

Kyogi Wellness

Yin, Hatha, Aerial Or Iyengar: This Yoga Wellness Centre Has Something For Everyone
Clothing Stores
image - Yasawi
Clothing Stores

Yasawi

Snazz Up Your Casual Look With This Brand's Smart Indo-Western and Ethnic Wears
Chetla
Casual Dining
image - The Love Room
Casual Dining

The Love Room

For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop

This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Gift Shops
image - Petal Crafts
Gift Shops

Petal Crafts

Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Cafes
image - Cafe Toto
Cafes

Cafe Toto

Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Clothing Stores
image - Label Ishana
Clothing Stores

Label Ishana

Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Gyms
image - Jumpin Gymnastics
Gyms

Jumpin Gymnastics

Nail The Cartwheel Or Perfect The Balance Beam: Sign Your Kids Up At This Gymnastic Centre To Ace These Moves
Alipore
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cafes
image - Cafe HQ
Cafes

Cafe HQ

Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Tailors
image - Hello Tailor
Tailors

Hello Tailor

Online Tailoring Service Hello Tailor Will Deliver Clothes To Your Door
Kalighat
Salons
image - Namrata's Makeup Studio
Salons

Namrata's Makeup Studio

Not Just Make-Up Services, This Studio Also Offers A Two-Month Course On Make-Up
Kalighat
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Music Kafe
Musical Instrument Stores

Music Kafe

Attention Musicians! Head To This Store For All Your Musical Instrument Needs
Tollygunge
Other
image - Rabindra Sarovar Metro Station
Other

Rabindra Sarovar Metro Station

Not Just Vanilla: This Chaiwalla's Chocolate Tea Has Us Drooling
Kalighat
Florists
image - Felora
Florists

Felora

Make Sure Your Wedding Is Pinterest Worthy Thanks To Decor From This Florist In Alipore
Alipore
Other
image - Hulladek Recycling
Other

Hulladek Recycling

This Start-Up Lets You Dispose Off Your Old Cellphones And Laptops Responsibly
Tollygunge
Gyms
image - Rush Fitness
Gyms

Rush Fitness

Bye-Bye Cheat Days, This Gym Is Giving A Flat 40% Discount
Kalighat
Gyms
image - Endorphins - Corrective Exercise Studio
Gyms

Endorphins - Corrective Exercise Studio

Not Just A Gym: Why You Need To Sign Up For A Fitness Overhaul At Endorphins
Alipore
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Surokar
Musical Instrument Stores

Surokar

This Iconic Store Is Where Even Manna Dey Took His Harmonium From
Kalighat
