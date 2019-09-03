Looking For A Spot In Saltlake To Party? Head On To Refinery 091

Saltlake have been a hub for party animals with tons of resto-bars and gastropubs. You can never go wrong to party at the weekend if around this area. One such finest pubs are Refinery 091 situated in Globsyn Crystal Building. Wondering what 091 is? Well, it's India's dialling code. We were awestruck with the 24-inch huge wooden entrance and the "bottom to top" distillers filled with liquor. This lavish place is divided into two levels. The ground level having high chairs, comfy sofa's with yellow dim lights all over and an enormous led screen. The upper one can be reserved for any private party which also boasts of having an Xbox. Tap the floor and sip on some fizzy drinks from the jaw-dropping bar section while hanging with your group because they play some awesome tracks, perfect to set the mood giving major party vibes. The menu has quite a north Indian touch along with global tadka to it. Try their cheesy chicken cigars served with tamarind chutney or have a bite of their some of the best selling like Andhra chilly chicken, Tandoori prawns Tikkas etc. If in a mood to fill your tummy and soul, order the butter chicken makhani thali, or the Biryani. Some must try includes: 1. Cheesy chicken cigars 2. Aglio olio pasta 3. Makhani thali 4. WTF is happening (pizza with 4 different toppings)