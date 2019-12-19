Make This Restaurant In Park Street Your Go-To Place For A Lavish, Scrumptious Meal

If your salary's been credited and you're in the mood to splurge, then we suggest you head to the legendary Moti Mahal Delux in Park Street. The restaurant was started by Kundan Lal Gujral in Peshawar in 1920. He moved to India after Partition and opened one in Delhi’s Daryaganj. So it doesn't get more authentic! Especially since Gujral is credited with inventing tandoori chicken and butter chicken!) and putting Indian food on the world map. With grand interiors and a sophisticated ambience, this fine dining restaurant exudes royalty. They serve North Indian and Chinese cuisines but tandoor dishes are, of course, their specialty.

Start with their special Tandoori Soya Chaap or Mutton Galouti Kebab. Then, move to the main course and take a bite of their Veg Nargis Kofta and Dum Ki Kali Dal. Don't even think about leaving the restaurant without trying the Butter Chicken! Pair it with a naan and you're sorted! This combination can never go wrong.

Craving Chinese? Order the Tom Yum Fried Rice along with Devil's Chicken. Vegetarians must opt for the Exotic Vegetables that's prepared with a chilli coriander sauce. No meal is complete without dessert. So why not order the Oreo Pudding also? It's their specialty and a must-try if you love Oreos.