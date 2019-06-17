Mugs & Shots: A New Place In The City To Chill!

'Mugs And Shots' Grab a Mug of Beer or have some Shots along with some mouth-watering munchies and hookah here. Located at a very convenient place like Sudder Street, ‘MUGS AND SHOTS’ is capable of accommodating almost 35-40 people. 'Mugs and Shots' with quirky decor inside and high tool sitting outside, looks quite attractive, with that groovy music playing in the background makes this place more likeable to me. They have an extensive menu and all the items are amazing, the ones which really I loved were the Prawn Cocktail, Pasta Garlic Bread and American Roasted Pomfret. Baileys Cheesecake Shooters from the dessert section is also a must try; the whisky based cocktail 'The French Kiss' was my personal favourite.