It's Time To Revamp Your Make-Up Vault With Nykaa's Exciiting Range Of Cosmetics

The Nykaa store is your one-stop shop for all your make-up struggles. You won't have to scroll through the internet for hours anymore to decide if a lip shade is worth the money. Instead, come down to the store where you can live swatch it (or get a makeover from Nykaa artists).

The outlet is situated on the ground floor of the mall (bang opposite Starbucks) and has exquisite skincare and beauty products. Pick up luxe perfumes ranging from Gucci to Bvlgari or get a dose of K-beauty from brands like Tonymoly, Laneige and more. Our favorite spot in the entire store is definitely the Huda beauty counter. Their cosmetic collection mostly includes popular overseas labels like Flower Beauty, The Balm, Givenchy and Paese among others.

Missing any make-up/skincare essential? Feel free to pre-order it at the store. If you are as obsessed with makeup as we are, then definitely hit up Forum Courtyard and check out the store yourself!