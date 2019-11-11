Visiting Itanagar Soon? Here We Bring You The Top Must-Visit Places That Should Be In Your Bucket-List

Ita Fort, meaning “Fort of Bricks” in Ahom language is believed to be constructed by Jitari Dynasty’s king, Mayapur of Ramchandra during the 14th century. The ruins of Ita Fort speak about the supremacy of the ancient people in the field of architecture and workmanship as it was built in an area that is far from being a comfortable place for construction. Though only a few brick blocks are there for you to see don’t let that discourage you as the fort is perched on top of a hill offering views of valleys that will stun you in silence.

