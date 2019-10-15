Arunachal Pradesh, which literally means “land of the dawn-lit mountains”, is home to verdurous valleys, gushing waterfalls, crystal clear lakes and picturesque mountain tops. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to introduce to you the beguiling beauty and secrets of one of nature’s last frontiers.
Top Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh: The Land Of The Dawn-Lit Mountains
Pasighat
During the colonial era, the British were attracted to the beauty of Pasighat, the oldest town in Arunachal. The rock-strewn mountains, snow-clad peaks and the presence of diverse flora and fauna will leave you short of words. Siang river is the prime destination for enjoying water sports like river rafting. Wildlife enthusiasts must visit the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the most popular spots for sightseeing.
Tawang
This mystic place is gradually developing and is known for its beautiful monasteries – Tawang Monastery being the most popular one and astounding scenic views. Tawang often pronounced as Dawang has many alluring sceneries, you can’t miss out on the beautiful Tipi Orchid Sanctuary or the Sela Pass and the Nuranng Falls. Situated 10,000 feet above Mean Sea Level, Tawang will flatter you with its natural beauty wrapped in the scent of spirituality.
Bhalukpong
Need a change from the mundane? Bhalukpong is where you need to be. This place will keep your mind and body engaged. There are plenty of options for adventure seekers as the hills surrounding Bhalukpong offer awesome trekking opportunities. You can also go for river rafting at Kameng river or try angling on its banks. Once you are here, do visit the Kaziranga National Park and Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary. If you plan to visit Bhalukpong in March, definitely attend the local Nyethidow festival.
Itanagar
Your trip to Arunachal Pradesh is incomplete without visiting Itanagar, the state capital. Itanagar has popular tourist attractions like the Ita Fort – made of special bricks and has socio-cultural importance, The State Museum, Ganga Lake (a popular picnic spot), Gompa Buddha Vihar – an astonishing yellow roofed shrine while the Polo park and Zoological Park - are some leisure walking places. Don't forget to visit the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary, a sprawling sanctuary housing various species like the Himalayan black bear, goral, langur, porcupines and antelopes.
Roing
Whether you are planning a vacation with your better half or your buddies, the diverse land of Roing will offer you ultimate satisfaction. This picturesque place is located in Lower Dibang Valley, on the banks of Dibang River. It attracts visitors from across the world - any nature lover or adventure seeker will find this place engaging, interesting and educative. Watch out for the breathtaking sights of vibrant orange orchards on your way from Roing to the famous Bhismaknagar Fort, .
Bomdila
Located at an altitude of 8,000 feet above sea level, Bomidila is an attractive summer vacation getaway in Arunachal. It has an enjoyable cool climate, spectacular apple orchards, and beautiful surroundings. Stroll around the locale for a glimpse of snow-capped mountains and clear views of Gorichen and Kangto Peak or visit the Bomdila Monastery. If you are up for a short tour, then visit Sessa Orchid Sanctuary where 2600 orchids of around 80 species are cultivated. Amazing trekking routes have also been developed to witness the orchid cultivation.
Ziro
Ziro, famously known as the Apatani Plateau, is the perfect place to go for trekking while you are in Arunachal. It is one of the most beautiful hill stations here where the undulating terrain is perched with deep green forests adding to its scenic views. A stroll through the pine forest edging the paddy field will soothe your strained nerves. You can also visit the Kardo Hills to witness the 25 feet high and 22 feet wide Shiva Linga. Make sure you visit Talley Valley, and the Talley Wildlife Sanctuary while you are here.
