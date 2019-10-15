Top Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh: The Land Of The Dawn-Lit Mountains

Ziro, famously known as the Apatani Plateau, is the perfect place to go for trekking while you are in Arunachal. It is one of the most beautiful hill stations here where the undulating terrain is perched with deep green forests adding to its scenic views. A stroll through the pine forest edging the paddy field will soothe your strained nerves. You can also visit the Kardo Hills to witness the 25 feet high and 22 feet wide Shiva Linga. Make sure you visit Talley Valley, and the Talley Wildlife Sanctuary while you are here.

