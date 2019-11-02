Grab A Meal At These Restaurants Post Your Shopping Spree
Blue Nile Restaurant & Bar
With Egyptian artwork done all over the place, Blue Nile Restaurant and Bar offers delish Indian and Chinese cuisines. There's a giant mural of Tutankhamun, hieroglyphics on the walls, frescoes depicting Egyptian gods and goddesses and golden decor across the length and breadth of the space. Dine with Pharoahs and get those royal feels while enjoying your favourite food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Traffic Gastropub
It's the perfect place to chill out with your squad. With innovative food items and quirky cocktails on offer, you and your gang is sure to have a good time. Street-style rustic interiors, light bulbs hanging from the ceiling, murals, cosy corners and good music is what this place is all about, besides the food of course. You have to try their LIITs, Nachos and Orange Mousse.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Hangout Food Court
Located on the second floor, the food court has all you need to satisfy your stomach and soul. From fast food and South Indian dishes to Chinese, Italian and North Indian ones, the food court has it all. They also have kiosks that serve awesome desserts and ice-creams. They've got sizzlers too and also a Flurys' and Wow Momo counter. Also grab pastries and cakes and other baked stuff from Kathleen.
Afraa Deli
Afraa Deli on the ground floor is a nice and cosy little space serving a scrumptious Italian, Continental and European fare. You can't miss out on the all-day breakfast spread and the pastas. The brownies are oh-so-good! They offer a lot of munchies too for those mini cravings. Health freaks can definitely opt for salads.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
The Orient
This place has a charming ambience and offers flavourful Oriental, Asian and Seafood cuisines. The food is definitely great but we also loved the stylish and sophisticated ambience and the seating arrangement. Go for their Hong Kong Five Spice Honey Chilli Pepper Pork, Buttered Jasmine Rice and Nasi Goreng that comes with Chicken Satays and Fried Egg on top.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Wykiki - The Asian Street Bar
Say hello to Wykiki – The Asian Street Bar located in City Centre 2 offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The huge cabanas, pretty lights and the wooden flooring are the first few things that will catch your eye as soon as you enter the terrace lounge. The menu is built on handpicked authentic local recipes from the streets of South Asia. Try the Crispy Lotus Stem, Fire Cracker Prawns and the Rendang Pav while you're here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Wild West Tavern
This huge space serves Italian, Continental and Chinese cuisines and is another place you can chill with your squad. Groove to the DJ's music while gorging on Grilled Fish Fillet, Creamy Cheese Pasta or a Cheese Chicken Wrap. They've got a dance floor too! So, if you are a loud music and dance person, hit the floor!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Ground Floor Food Hub
The ground floor of the mall is nothing short of paradise for food lovers. From KFC and McDonald's to Subway and Pizza Hut, the mall has it all. Definitely go to Tian Asian Grub if Chinese is your thing. There's Zion Bar & Restaurant and Subway as well if you like sandwiches. Enjoy a cup of tea at Tea Junction or ice-cream at Rollick. Head to Simply Corn or Corn & Fries if that's what you prefer. There's a CCD there too for your caffeine fix.
Chai Break
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Desserts & Bakeries
There's lots of places inside the mall where you can get delish desserts and bakes. There's Krazy for Chocolates, Kulfiano, Swirl's by Kwality Walls, Mama Mia, The Cream & Fudge Factory, Kathleen to name a few. Whether it's ice-cream, kulfi, pastry or chocolates, there's something for everyone here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
