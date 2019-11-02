Grab A Meal At These Restaurants Post Your Shopping Spree

The ground floor of the mall is nothing short of paradise for food lovers. From KFC and McDonald's to Subway and Pizza Hut, the mall has it all. Definitely go to Tian Asian Grub if Chinese is your thing. There's Zion Bar & Restaurant and Subway as well if you like sandwiches. Enjoy a cup of tea at Tea Junction or ice-cream at Rollick. Head to Simply Corn or Corn & Fries if that's what you prefer. There's a CCD there too for your caffeine fix.