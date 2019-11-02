Grab A Meal At These Restaurants Post Your Shopping Spree

Heading to City Centre 2 for shopping? Well, we're sure you are going to be dead tired after your spree. And hungry too! So, we've made you a list of all the restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes you can go to to satiate those crazy hunger pangs. Read on to know more.

Blue Nile Restaurant & Bar

With Egyptian artwork done all over the place, Blue Nile Restaurant and Bar offers delish Indian and Chinese cuisines. There's a giant mural of Tutankhamun, hieroglyphics on the walls, frescoes depicting Egyptian gods and goddesses and golden decor across the length and breadth of the space. Dine with Pharoahs and get those royal feels while enjoying your favourite food.

Bars

3.9

City Centre 2, 1st Floor, Shop 114, Newtown, Kolkata

Traffic Gastropub

It's the perfect place to chill out with your squad. With innovative food items and quirky cocktails on offer, you and your gang is sure to have a good time. Street-style rustic interiors, light bulbs hanging from the ceiling, murals, cosy corners and good music is what this place is all about, besides the food of course. You have to try their LIITs, Nachos and Orange Mousse.

Pubs

4.2

City Centre 2, Top Floor, 2nd Floor, Newtown, Kolkata

Hangout Food Court

Located on the second floor, the food court has all you need to satisfy your stomach and soul. From fast food and South Indian dishes to Chinese, Italian and North Indian ones, the food court has it all. They also have kiosks that serve awesome desserts and ice-creams. They've got sizzlers too and also a Flurys' and Wow Momo counter. Also grab pastries and cakes and other baked stuff from Kathleen.

Food Courts

3.9

City Centre 2, B Block, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

Afraa Deli

Afraa Deli on the ground floor is a nice and cosy little space serving a scrumptious Italian, Continental and European fare. You can't miss out on the all-day breakfast spread and the pastas. The brownies are oh-so-good! They offer a lot of munchies too for those mini cravings. Health freaks can definitely opt for salads.

Cafes

4.2

City Centre 2, Ground Floor, Shop B-06, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

The Orient

This place has a charming ambience and offers flavourful Oriental, Asian and Seafood cuisines. The food is definitely great but we also loved the stylish and sophisticated ambience and the seating arrangement. Go for their Hong Kong Five Spice Honey Chilli Pepper Pork, Buttered Jasmine Rice and Nasi Goreng that comes with Chicken Satays and Fried Egg on top.

Casual Dining

4.2

City Centre 2, Ground Floor, Chinar Park, Newtown, Kolkata

Wykiki - The Asian Street Bar

Say hello to Wykiki – The Asian Street Bar located in City Centre 2 offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The huge cabanas, pretty lights and the wooden flooring are the first few things that will catch your eye as soon as you enter the terrace lounge. The menu is built on handpicked authentic local recipes from the streets of South Asia. Try the Crispy Lotus Stem, Fire Cracker Prawns and the Rendang Pav while you're here.

Casual Dining

4.5

Swissotel, 11/5, Newtown, Kolkata

Wild West Tavern

This huge space serves Italian, Continental and Chinese cuisines and is another place you can chill with your squad. Groove to the DJ's music while gorging on Grilled Fish Fillet, Creamy Cheese Pasta or a Cheese Chicken Wrap. They've got a dance floor too! So, if you are a loud music and dance person, hit the floor!

Pubs

4.1

City Centre 2, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

Ground Floor Food Hub

The ground floor of the mall is nothing short of paradise for food lovers. From KFC and McDonald's to Subway and Pizza Hut, the mall has it all. Definitely go to Tian Asian Grub if Chinese is your thing. There's Zion Bar & Restaurant and Subway as well if you like sandwiches. Enjoy a cup of tea at Tea Junction or ice-cream at Rollick. Head to Simply Corn or Corn & Fries if that's what you prefer. There's a CCD there too for your caffeine fix.

Malls

4.5

Biswa Bangla Sarani, Action Area 2, Newtown, Kolkata

Chai Break

There's Chai Break on the first floor that serves Chinese, Continental and Italian cuisines. Go for their Peri Peri Pizza or Chicken Wings. We know it's common but their Virgin Mojito is a must-try. They serve hookah too. The seating is limited though.
Cafes

4.0

City Centre 2, D-0006, Martial Arterial Road, Newtown, Kolkata

Desserts & Bakeries

There's lots of places inside the mall where you can get delish desserts and bakes. There's Krazy for Chocolates, Kulfiano, Swirl's by Kwality Walls, Mama Mia, The Cream & Fudge Factory, Kathleen to name a few. Whether it's ice-cream, kulfi, pastry or chocolates, there's something for everyone here.

Dessert Parlours

3.9

City Centre 2, Ground Floor, Newtown, Kolkata

