Beat Those Monsoon Blues With Comfort Food, Including Ilish, At These Restaurants In The City

Head to this Camac Street gastropub and gorge on Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken with coconut shavings, curry leaves, black pepper and a squeeze of lemon or go for the golden fried Mac & Cheese Croquettes stuffed with broccoli and peas.

Sit by the glass windows and soak in the views of the city while enjoying their comforting Hearty Bowls made with delicious broth, flat noodles, bok choy, bean, sprouts, carrots and mushroom with chilli oil and chopped scallions available in both veg and non – veg options (choice of chicken, pork or prawn).