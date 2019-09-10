Some Nostalgic Feels Along With Some Scrumptious Food

"K-Local" (Kolkata - local) situated in the city centre 1 gives a nostalgic feels by portraying some of the best of Kolkata starting from graffiti to the props like the signature yellow taxi in the entrance to the posters of Howrah Bridge, Vidyasagar Setu, post office and many more. From the lightning floor at the entrance to the cosy cabanas in the outdoor setting, this place is eye-catching. Groove to the music and tap the dance floor because they have a DJ section and a perfect dance floor to set your mood for a party. The menu has a distinctive variety of north Indian Chinese and Italian food. We loved the Trip to Thailand which was flat noodles tossed in sauces and served with chilli chicken, the Fish koliwada, and the Chicken Thyme kebab. Sip on some fizzy cocktails like the Blueberry Martini, Margarita. Try out refreshing mocktails like Green apple Martini, Peach Fusion, Spicy Tiger. Some of the recommendations would be Chef's special Thyme chicken kebab, Trip to Thailand (flat noodles), Murgh Makhan wala, K-Local meat on top pizza. Pocket pinch: INR 1500 for two approx.