Calling All Trekkers! Sign Up For These Winter Treks For Stunning Mountain Views & Rare Flora, Fauna

Calling all trekkers out there! Bengal and the Northeast boast of some beautiful mountain ranges, hill stations, high altitude lakes and lush green valleys with scenic views making it great for trekking and hiking. The winter season is a great time to trek through some of these beautiful routes. So, gather all your trekking gear and sign up for these winter treks this season.
Talley Valley Trek
The Ziro or the Talley Valley Trek is one of the most scenic treks in Arunachal Pradesh with meadows, mountains, glaciers, exotic wildlife and dense vegetation. It begins from Zero Valley and ends at this place called Talley Valley, which also boasts of a wildlife sanctuary by the same name. There are hardly any humans around so you get to experience nature and wilderness at its best while interacting with the local tribes. And, if you're lucky enough, you might just catch a glimpse of the rare Clouded Leopard.
Sandakphu Trek
You know what the best part about this trek is? You get to spot the world's highest peaks (Kangchenjunga, Kumbhakarna, Pandim, Kabru and Everest) from Sandakphu and also the lesser ones if it's a clear day. It's not too complicated a trek. So, even if you are reasonably healthy, you'll be able to do this trek without any trouble. You can go trekking here all year round but it's a different experience altogether during winters. Begin either from Darjeeling or Manebhanjan and trek through quaint villages, dense and enchanting forests, breathtaking sunsets peeking through snow-clad mountain peaks and beautiful lakes. You get to traverse through the Singalila National Park too where you can catch a glimpse of blooming rhododendrons.
Sela Pass Trek
Trek along Buddhist trails and Monpa villages that boast of ancient monasteries, chortens and mani walls. The Sela-Tawang Trek is another beautiful, long and popular trek in Arunachal Pradesh. You get to see the Tawang and Khinme monasteries, Urgeling - where the 6th Dalai Lama was born, Sange Ryabgelling shrine while also passing through streams and valleys dotted with rhododendrons, oak and pine trees as well as rare birds. The trek is done in stages and also uses the motorable road because it's so long. The Gorichen Peak (Arunachal's highest) looks breathtaking from here. The trek also takes you through glacial rivers and pristine lakes.
Dzukou Valley Trek
You don't need to be a seasoned trekker for this one. Sign up for this trek and catch a glimpse of Nagaland's untouched, unexplored beauty, lush greenery, Naga culture and customs on foot. Dance and camp and enjoy bonfire nights with locals in their heartland. Soak in the breathtaking, panoramic views of the rolling hills and the entire valley dotted with flora and fauna. You get to see two of the highest peaks in the state - Pauna and Japfu - along this trek and, trust us, it's one of the most beautiful experiences ever!
Trek To The Living Root Bridges
The beautiful region of Meghalaya’s living root bridges formed by the powerful roots of the Ficus Elastica tree used discovered by the War Khasi tribes who used them to cross the many rivers. Stay in a village tree house at the green eco village of Mawlynnong and trek through Cherrapunji, the wettest place on the planet. Meet the Khasi tribes and witness the amazing sights of the Khasi hills. One the Treks in North East India which gives authentic cultural experience of Incredible India.
Dzongri - Goecha La Trek
The Dzongri - Goecha La trek is one of the most challenging and difficult treks in the country but also the most rewarding one thanks to its unmatched and pristine beauty. The Yuksom-Dzongri Pass is located high up in the Himalayas in Sikkim and you get to trek through idyllic landscapes, dense forests and rhododendrons. And, if you're lucky enough, you might just catch a glimpse of rare birds along the trek. It's literally a walk through heaven.
Phawngpui Peak Trek
The Blue Mountains are highly revered and your path in the blue haze of the hills, with clouds sailing past and the Mizo culture is truly a unique experience. Exotic birds, orchids, rhododendrons and more are all spectacles in the abode of the gods. The Chhimtuipui River and the Myanmar ranges look spectacular from the Phawngpui peak.
