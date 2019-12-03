Calling All Trekkers! Sign Up For These Winter Treks For Stunning Mountain Views & Rare Flora, Fauna

You know what the best part about this trek is? You get to spot the world's highest peaks (Kangchenjunga, Kumbhakarna, Pandim, Kabru and Everest) from Sandakphu and also the lesser ones if it's a clear day. It's not too complicated a trek. So, even if you are reasonably healthy, you'll be able to do this trek without any trouble. You can go trekking here all year round but it's a different experience altogether during winters. Begin either from Darjeeling or Manebhanjan and trek through quaint villages, dense and enchanting forests, breathtaking sunsets peeking through snow-clad mountain peaks and beautiful lakes. You get to traverse through the Singalila National Park too where you can catch a glimpse of blooming rhododendrons.