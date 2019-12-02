Go On These 5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Winter Treks Near Pune

One of the best and the most challenging of the winter treks, scale this hill fort to see the scenic, breathtaking views from the Kokan Kada or Cobra's Hood. The fort is huge and a spectacular view even as you escalate it. The trail going through rocky patches, steep inclinations and some scary drops, it will for sure push you to test your stamina. You can see the beautiful Saptatirtha Lake and the intricately structured Kedareshwar temple. The fort has small snack restaurants on the top. They also rent out tents if you are keen on setting a camp at night. We dare you to go for the rappelling experience if your adventurous enough.