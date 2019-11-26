Grab 'Haute' Desserts From This Unique Collab Of Food & Fashion

If you thought Manish Malhotra is limited to opulent designer wear, you are highly mistaken. The ace Bollywood designer has teamed up with contemporary tea house Yauatcha to introduce a limited-edition of Haute desserts. Drawing inspiration from the iconic designer's festive couture collection, Maahrumysha, the macarons and petit gâteaux (a cake with layers of cream and fruits) are synonymous with his fine craftsmanship.

The dessert collection will feature four petit gateaux and four macarons, all showcasing royal ingredients like rose, coconut, and pistachio. They have been put together in designer patisserie boxes bearing Malhotra's signature embroidered gold motif.

For a 'rich' flavoursome experience try the Royal rose grand macaron, delicately flavoured with rose, filled with white chocolate cream and decorated with a bow-shaped white chocolate ruffle and a delicate rose petal. For a rush of chocolate, there's the velvet milk chocolate praline, a mousse-based dessert finished with a golden leaf on top. You ought to try the Golden Nougat, a chocolate brownie with an explosion of molten chocolate at the centre, which comes with an ivory velvety texture topped with golden dusted cookie crumble. Lastly, for all health freaks there's the Golden leaf, a gluten-free dessert, which is a delicious flourless spin on the classic chocolate sponge cake made with French-style meringue and cocoa. Other macarons in the collection include flavours like coconut with golden dust, pistachio, violet with blueberry meringue and a signature favourite Hazelnut and they come with gold-dusted feuilletine flakes.

Each petit gâteau is priced at INR 300 per piece, while a box of six macarons comes for INR 420.

