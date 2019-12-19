Right From The Kitchen Of Athens! Kolkata Finally Got Its First Greek Café

The name is Zeusopolis! Named after the Greek god of sky and thunder (hello! we are talking about Zeus), Kolkata got its first café dedicated to Greek cuisine, located on Sarat Bose Road, diagonally opposite Sisumangal Hospital.

Trying a host of Greek cuisines during her foreign trips gave owner (and foodie) Subroto Roy Chowdhury the idea to gift the City Of Joy its first Greek café. As you enter, you'll see the white walls exuding a Corinthian charm and Atlas holding the weight of the world on his bare shoulders. Major Greek vibes! The café can hold 28 people at its optimum capacity, and surely bowled us over with its minimalist decor.

Without beating about the bush, we started our evening with Spanakopita, a vegetarian appetiser. Shaped like a Turkish borek, it is a filo pastry with a filling of spinach, boiled potato and feta cheese. And the inundating flavour of the feta cheese took it a notch above. Non-vegetarians can try their Chicken Borek.

To satiate our tummies even further, we moved to the mains and ordered the Moussaka. A baked dish, Moussaka comes in three layers of potato, aubergine and minced mutton, made with bechamel sauce and parmesan cheese. It was served with homemade tzatziki sauce, (a mixture of cumin, yogurt and garlic), homemade tomato sauce and salad. The Moussaka was gooey to the perfect extent, and the mutton was indeed tenderly cooked, something we had in a long time.

To call it a night, we ordered their Portokalopita or orange cake and Milopita or apple pie. They serve most of the desserts with ice cream. The Portokalopita left a perfect aftertaste of the orange tangy flavour to savour our sweet teeth!