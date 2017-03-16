Check Out This Beautiful Handloom Collection By Vraj:bhoomi In Kala Ghoda

Ajrakh is a type of block printing technique that hails from Rajasthan and Guajarat and is often an intricate 16-stage process {as explained here}.

Vraj:bhoomi ha created this new collection which hinges somewhere between the edge of traditional and contemporary and is primarily focused on womenswear. These would involve beautiful shift dresses, tunics, things you could put on with a pair of jeans, leggings or just as is. They also mean shoes made with these fabrics, adding so much to your day-to-day footwear.