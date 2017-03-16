Check Out This Beautiful Handloom Collection By Vraj:bhoomi In Kala Ghoda

Vraj:bhoomi is an apparel brand from Ahmedabad that brings together artisans who stitch handlooms from India and spins them into magic. Their newest collection called Tula takes the Ajrakh block print fabric from Kutch as its focus.
Handmade With Love
Ajrakh is a type of block printing technique that hails from Rajasthan and Guajarat and is often an intricate 16-stage process {as explained here}.
Vraj:bhoomi ha created this new collection which hinges somewhere between the edge of traditional and contemporary and is primarily focused on womenswear. These would involve beautiful shift dresses, tunics, things you could put on with a pair of jeans, leggings or just as is. They also mean shoes made with these fabrics, adding so much to your day-to-day footwear.
Where Can I Get It?
The work by Vraj:bhoomi is only usually available at exhibitions, pop-ups and of course, their studio in Ahmedabad. This weekend, the 17th and 18th of March, however, they are showcasing their new collection at ARTISAN’S in Kala Ghoda.
So, We're Saying...
Keep a look out for this brand, as we see it doing beautiful things. As for this weekend, let your feet take you towards their side of town – much happiness is to be attained.
- Upwards: ₹ 1650
