Sip On Wine While Getting The Perfect Blow Dry At This Swanky New Salon In SoBo

Mumbai is hot and humid almost all year round. And this weather is definitely not the most ideal for a blow dry. Naturally, all of us are always on the lookout and what better than finding a salon that's both, acclaimed for its hairstyles and blow dry and lets you sip on wine, too? So when Bangalore-based luxury salon, Blown, finally made its way to Mumbai, I had to go check it out. Located on the ground floor of President House at Cuffe Parade, Blown is a swanky salon that specialises in hair and nails. On my visit there, I first had a consultation with the hair stylist, and we concluded that my dry, curly hair desperately needed some nourishing. And so, I chose their hair spa service. As is the general practice, the process involved the application of the product, a massage, cleansing and finally a blow dry. I chose to skip the blow dry, and instead used a special curl cream that left my hair feeling soft. Apart from what I tried, they have heaps of other styling and grooming services such as hair cuts, hair colour, hair straightening, up-dos, pedicures and manicures (with nail extensions, gel nails) and so on. They also have a fantastic selection of wines such as Domaine Christain Chablis, Bibi Graetz Bianco, Tenuta Sant Corvina, Querclabella Chianti Classic DOCG and more! They also have non-alcoholic beverages on the menu. Frankly, it can't get better than sipping on your favourite drink while getting a head massage, amirite? If you're the sort who loves to pamper herself silly, then this salon is definitely worth a visit.