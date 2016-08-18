Madras To Matunga: South Indian Breakfasts We Will Wake Up For

There’s no doubt as to why this place ranks number one on our list. The small Udupi is located near Matunga Central station, and opens its doors to patrons as early as 5am, and by 6am it’s already flooded with foodies.

If you don’t mind waiting for an hour (we don’t), then be rest assured you will be welcomed with varieties of sheera (pineapple, banana, chocolate, badam), rasam podi, medu vada, and Mysore sada dosa among their other specialties. Their service is super quick and their servers are friendly, making it an awesome morning for us.

Opens At: 5 AM