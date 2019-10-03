LBB's Verdict: These Are The Best Dosas In Town & You Must Taste Them

While you can enjoy yummy dosas at Thambbi in Balewadi, you must not miss the fusion dosas which are very yummy and fulfilling. Dilkhush, pizza, fusion, cheese chili- starting at INR 117, try these unique dosas whose portion size is sufficient for one or maybe two (if you have a lot of items on your table). Cheese lovers will absolutely love their chili cheese and pizza dosa as it oozes gooey cheese.