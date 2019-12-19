You Can Grab A Cocktail While You Work At Four Points By Sheraton's New Space

A bar, a kitchen and a co-working space - all three make for an exciting package, don't they? Four Points By Sheraton has come up with an eclectic space combining all three under one roof. Eat, sip and work while at 1st Story and have a relaxing and joyful experience. Their bar presents some amazing drinks. We tried the healthy cocktail called greonte, which is a concoction of carrot, tamarind, ginger with lime juice, vodka and tomato juice. The mocktail we tried was refreshing and had a base of watermelon juice. We gave full marks to the assembly of drinks as they looked picture perfect. The starters served to us included masala karari naan, pindi chole tacos and multani chicken seekh kebab. If you love fusion food, you will love their menu. The pindi chole were amazing and were wrapped in thalipeeth flour tacos. If you are cheese lovers, the kebabs were cheesy and rich. For mains, we dug into the Kung Pao spaghetti, which was our favourite followed by the sukka chicken waffles. The sukka chicken had Southern flavours while the spaghetti took the trophy for its savoury taste. For desserts, we had an amazing fusion of motichoor laddu and parfait. The picture perfect dessert came in a martini glass and made our day. Other than that, their rasmalai panna cotta is to die for. Work in peace at their co-working space which stays open till 6pm. Once the evening approaches, the other formal place turns into a fun-filled nightclub with a big screen to enjoy sport screenings. Groove to foot-tapping music and dance like there is no tomorrow while sipping on their innovative concoctions. Currently, they are offering exciting offers on food and drinks. For INR 799 plus taxes, you can get a pitcher of beer with one starter or four pints of beers and a starter. Similarly, for INR 1499 plus taxes, get two pitchers or eight pints of beer and two starters. Experience a serene atmosphere during the day and let your hair down at night time.