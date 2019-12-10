The Rustic Decor sporting Pop music. Talli Bar & Kitchen is usually crowded in the evening but Brunches are usually Lighter so Go grab a pizza with some House special Cocktails like "Take me to Japan" Yeah it actually comes with a Sundried orange and many more to chose from! So, drop by this cute little kitchen bar soon!
Post Work Scenes? This Bar Is Where You Need To Be!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Delivery Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae
