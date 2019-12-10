Post Work Scenes? This Bar Is Where You Need To Be!

Bars

Talli Bar & Kitchen

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Out Of The World Building, Ground Floor, Lane 7, Koregaon Park, Pune

The Rustic Decor sporting Pop music. Talli Bar & Kitchen is usually crowded in the evening but Brunches are usually Lighter so Go grab a pizza with some House special Cocktails like "Take me to Japan" Yeah it actually comes with a Sundried orange and many more to chose from! So, drop by this cute little kitchen bar soon!

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae

