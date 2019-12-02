In The Mood For A Thali? This Outlet Is A Total Delight For Vegetarian!

Shahi Bhoj Thali has definitely won my heart in terms of service as well as food. The ambience is very beautiful and welcoming. The hospitality of the team is outstanding. They are kind, courteous and they keep serving you and the only regret you will have is that you could have had a bigger appetite to eat it all. The place is perfect to come with family and friends. Once we sat down, the serving started immediately. There are around 10 sabzi and curries, there was chaat, a Chinese mix, some chutneys, 3 desserts, roti, papad, puri, pulav, khichdi, jal jeera and buttermilk. The quality was really good and flavoursome. My absolute favourite was the jalebis, They were crispy and perfect. Being a hardcore non veg lover ,this place definitely impressed me with the vegetarian options and I was completely satisfied with the thali. Definitely, recommending this place for vegetarian food.