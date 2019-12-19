Head To This New BBQ Nation In NIBM For Some Live-Counter Delicacies

The Barbeque Nation in NIBM has opened its doors for foodies. The good news is that people staying in that area no longer have to travel to gorge on these yummy kebabs. The place is now open with additional live counters and a slightly revamped menu. What did we like the most? Apart from their signature grilled appetiser, the starter dishes from their live counters have our heart. There are separate live counters for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. You can now gorge on different types of chaat, tava veg, chap, & tikkis. For meat lovers, these counters serve heavenly minced-meat dishes, meat chat and minced kebab dishes. The drinks menu is usual and they have fantastic options for those who wanna sip and have a good time. One of their biggest selling points is the assortment of barbecue skewers, available in veg and non-veg options, across cuisines such as Indian, Mediterranean, Chinese and Lebanese. We particularly love their spicy prawn barbecue along with a king-size seekh kebab platter cooked in Afghani style. We recommend you also try their chicken dum biryani, bhuna gosht, kadhai paneer for the main course. They also serve delicious pumpkin soup. In the end, choose from the variety of desserts, especially their phirni. No matter how many outlets open in the city, BBQ nation is an experience we never get tired of. Picture Courtesy: Team BBQ Nation, NIBM