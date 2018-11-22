Keto Drinks, Vegan Food & More: This Hip Veg Bar In KP Has It All

This hip bar is known for its vegan and vegetarian preparations. With jazzy decor and their F&B game on point, the chefs keep innovating dishes and giving them a fusion twist. Foodies will be spoilt for choice as they have several cuisines to choose from. From continental to oriental, traditional Indian to Middle Eastern.

Try their mezze platter with rich dishes and their special hummus-pita combo. We love the fact that the platter has three types of hummus. Do try their burnt garlic starters and watermelon and feta salad. Do not miss the assorted pappadums with dips and khasta tokri. For those who want to have full-meals, you can opt for their Indian dishes as well. For drinks, do try their classic martini along with fusion drinks such as spicy kokum, LA Woman, don't tell my mother.

For those who are on a keto diet, this place has several options for you. Just ask for keto mocktails and you will be given a wide choice. Choose from beetroot and basil detox, plunge revitalizer and avocado & raisin zalamero, which are completely keto-friendly and detoxifying.

