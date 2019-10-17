Check Out The Top 5 Star Restaurants In Pune

This restaurant in Conrad Pune sees guests pouring in to relish some of the best Indian cuisine. The menu offers a wide range of rich Indian cuisine, but it is the buffets that steal the show. In fact, the Sunday brunch here is one of the best in the city, where you can eat up to 80 dishes. The lunch and dinner buffets here are popular too. A meal for two at Coriander Kitchen will cost you approximately INR 2,500-3,000.