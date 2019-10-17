Everybody loves a fancy meal every now and then, and when it comes to celebrations, a meal at a 5 star restaurant is how Punekars like to celebrate. Here is a list of the top 5 star restaurants in Pune that will help you plan your next indulgence!
Check Out The Top 5 Star Restaurants In Pune
Coriander Kitchen
This restaurant in Conrad Pune sees guests pouring in to relish some of the best Indian cuisine. The menu offers a wide range of rich Indian cuisine, but it is the buffets that steal the show. In fact, the Sunday brunch here is one of the best in the city, where you can eat up to 80 dishes. The lunch and dinner buffets here are popular too. A meal for two at Coriander Kitchen will cost you approximately INR 2,500-3,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 3200
Pune Baking Company
A café at JW Marriott Pune, Pune Baking Company has been a popular hangout spot for meetings and coffee dates for years now. The New York cheesecake here is some of the best in the city, and sees patrons driving down from all corners of the city to bite into a thick, velvety smooth piece of dessert every now and then. You can grab a slice of their delicious desserts for less than INR 300.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Seasonal Tastes
Head over to this restaurant in Westin for the Sunday brunch to get a taste of all that they have to offer! Their buffet spread is massive, and comes with a lot of cuisine options. A lovely ambiance provides the perfect setting to unwind with your loved ones over a weekend. Cost for two at this restaurant is around INR 3,200.
- Price for two: ₹ 3200
Chingari
This gorgeous rooftop restaurant boasts of a beautiful ambiance, complete with a swimming pool, and even better food! The kebabs and tikkas literally melt in your mouth, while the curries and biryanis are some of the best that we’ve ever tasted in the city. If you’ve got a proposal or an intimate date in mind, Chingari at Sheraton comes highly recommended at INR 3000 for a meal for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Whispering Bamboo
This restaurant in Blue Diamond serves great Oriental cuisine, and we hear the duck preparations are some of the best in the city. A cosy, comfortable ambiance sets the mood for a lunch/dinner spread with your loved ones, and the impeccable service adds to the setting. The kimchi and golden fried prawns come highly recommended! You can enjoy a heartfelt meal with your partner here for less than INR 3,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Baan Tao
Popular all over for their dumpling brunch, this restaurant in Hyatt Pune boasts of a beautiful ambiance that makes for a lovely venue for a celebratory meal. With the sound of water flowing in the background, great service and super delicious Pan Asian food, Baan Tao is a favourite amongst many for date night, or a meal with a close group of loved ones. Their Sunday Brunch is one you must not miss! Sunday brunches at Ban Tao start at INR 1500-2000 per person.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Daily Treats
Now revamped and operational 24x7, this café in Westin Koregaon Park is known for serving good quality comfort food, and the newly revamped menu even has some regional options that remind you of home-style cooking! There is a menu made for the healthy folks too. Head over for meetings, dates, casual dinners or even a midnight dessert/coffee run.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
