Check Out The Top 5 Star Restaurants In Pune

Everybody loves a fancy meal every now and then, and when it comes to celebrations, a meal at a 5 star restaurant is how Punekars like to celebrate. Here is a list of the top 5 star restaurants in Pune that will help you plan your next indulgence! 


Coriander Kitchen

This restaurant in Conrad Pune sees guests pouring in to relish some of the best Indian cuisine. The menu offers a wide range of rich Indian cuisine, but it is the buffets that steal the show. In fact, the Sunday brunch here is one of the best in the city, where you can eat up to 80 dishes. The lunch and dinner buffets here are popular too. A meal for two at Coriander Kitchen will cost you approximately INR 2,500-3,000.

Fine Dining

Coriander Kitchen - Conrad

4.4

Conrad, 7, Mangaldas Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

Pune Baking Company

A café at JW Marriott Pune, Pune Baking Company has been a popular hangout spot for meetings and coffee dates for years now. The New York cheesecake here is some of the best in the city, and sees patrons driving down from all corners of the city to bite into a thick, velvety smooth piece of dessert every now and then. You can grab a slice of their delicious desserts for less than INR 300.

Cafes

Pune Baking Company - JW Marriott

4.4

JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Seasonal Tastes

Head over to this restaurant in Westin for the Sunday brunch to get a taste of all that they have to offer! Their buffet spread is massive, and comes with a lot of cuisine options. A lovely ambiance provides the perfect setting to unwind with your loved ones over a weekend. Cost for two at this restaurant is around INR 3,200.

Fine Dining

Seasonal Tastes - The Westin

The Westin, 36/3-B, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa, Pune

Chingari

This gorgeous rooftop restaurant boasts of a beautiful ambiance, complete with a swimming pool, and even better food! The kebabs and tikkas literally melt in your mouth, while the curries and biryanis are some of the best that we’ve ever tasted in the city. If you’ve got a proposal or an intimate date in mind, Chingari at Sheraton comes highly recommended at INR 3000 for a meal for two.

Fine Dining

Chingari - Sheraton Grand

4.1

Sheraton Grand, Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

Whispering Bamboo

This restaurant in Blue Diamond serves great Oriental cuisine, and we hear the duck preparations are some of the best in the city. A cosy, comfortable ambiance sets the mood for a lunch/dinner spread with your loved ones, and the impeccable service adds to the setting. The kimchi and golden fried prawns come highly recommended! You can enjoy a heartfelt meal with your partner here for less than INR 3,000.

Casual Dining

Whispering Bamboo - Blue Diamond

4.8

Blue Diamond, 11, Koregaon Park Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

Baan Tao

Popular all over for their dumpling brunch, this restaurant in Hyatt Pune boasts of a beautiful ambiance that makes for a lovely venue for a celebratory meal. With the sound of water flowing in the background, great service and super delicious Pan Asian food, Baan Tao is a favourite amongst many for date night, or a meal with a close group of loved ones. Their Sunday Brunch is one you must not miss! Sunday brunches at Ban Tao start at INR 1500-2000 per person.

Fine Dining

Baan Tao - Hyatt Pune

4.3

Hyatt Pune, 88, Nagar Road, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Daily Treats

Now revamped and operational 24x7, this café in Westin Koregaon Park is known for serving good quality comfort food, and the newly revamped menu even has some regional options that remind you of home-style cooking! There is a menu made for the healthy folks too. Head over for meetings, dates, casual dinners or even a midnight dessert/coffee run.

Casual Dining

Daily Treats - The Westin

4.2

The Westin, Access Road, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune

